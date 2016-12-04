37°
News

'Terrifying' weather forces Gympie Touch to postpone A-Grade final - latest available results

Arthur Gorrie
| 4th Dec 2016 2:17 PM
TOUCHED: Lily McGrath plays her part in an action-packed Gympie High B Grade Mixed event.
TOUCHED: Lily McGrath plays her part in an action-packed Gympie High B Grade Mixed event. LEEROY TODD

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHER conditions described by one player as "terrifying” forced the postponement of Saturday night's Gympie Touch Association A-Grade Final.

The looming thunderstorm and a fierce lightning display also forced the association to abandon the second half of its B-Grade and C-Grade finals at Gympie's Albert Park.

Association administrator Kym Waugh said on Sunday afternoon the postponed A-Grade game would get underway tonight (Sunday) at 7pm.

The B and C grade were able to be finalised on the Saturday night, under rules which allow the the result to be determined on the half-time score of any game that gets that far.

And that was the way the B and C-Grade events were finalised, Ms Waugh said.

More than 300 players, from 16 teams over eight grades, powered through their finals in front of an estimated 150 spectators.

"We don't realise how the sport has grown until we set out to buy the prizes and realise how many we have to get,” she said.

It was an exciting evening of lightning fast sport, until real lightning forced the shut down, players conceded.

"I don't think too many players were complaining about coming off the field as the storm came in,” she added.

Latest available Saturday night Touch results

A grade mens:

Cottontail Limosines 9 defeated As Smooth As 3.

First try Owen Dugdale.

Player of the Final Mitch King.

B grade mens:

Apex 7 defeated Betta Electrical 3.

First try Kurt McArthur.

Player of the Final Ben Harney.

C grade mens:

Gympie Welcing Works 5 degeated Nescafe 2.

First try Darcy Rogers.

Player of the Final Brycen Mitchell.

D grade mens:

Rheece's Rhinos 12 defeated Just boards 3.

First try Max Carlton.

Player of the final Shaun Wilson.

A grade ladies:

Tomahawks 7 defeated Parklane 5.

First try Yasmin Sauer.

Player of the Final Yasmin Sauer.

B grade ladies:

Connoly Dore Law 3 defeated P&N Electrial 1.

First try scorer Paula Warren.

Player of the final Amy Malone.

Winner of the Gympie Gold Bolt

Mens Chris Humphries

Ladies Myrella Corbet

Gympie Times

Topics:  finals gympie gympie touch association storm touch

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Terrifying' weather forces Gympie Touch to postpone A-Grade final - latest available results

'Terrifying' weather forces Gympie Touch to postpone A-Grade...

Lightning fast Touch event slowed by storm

10 furry friends waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Louey the Labrador.

Christmas is just around the corner, give these animals a merry one.

Crash victim was Cooran man, 40

FATAL CRASH: The scene of a tragic accident in Gympie Saturday afternoon where a Cooran man, 40, lost his life.

Cooran man, 40, the victim of Saturday's Bruce Hwy crash at Gympie

Storm brought little rain but plenty of lightning

DRAMATIC SHOW: Rochelle Vandermaal posted this picture on Facebook of the light show over Gympie on Saturday night.

Storm brings dramatic show, but only brief rain

Local Partners

10 furry friends waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Christmas is just around the corner, give the gift of a new home to these pets currently at the RSPCA shelter.

Generous donations provide relief for drought-stricken families

GIDDY UP: Kadence Wilson with her parents John and Kimberley with one of the donated former racehorses.

FOR many families, the ongoing drought has brought devastation.

Seqwater warns of blue green algae threat

When blue green algae forces the closure of Borumba Dam, the local economy of Imbil is heavily impacted.

Lake Borumba visitors warned about potential blue green algae

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

JENNIFER Lawrence has reportedly given Darren Aronofsky a set of keys so he can stay with her whenever he's in Los Angeles.

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Do you want to build a snowman?

You'll love this quick and easy craft project.

want peace &amp; privacy on 2045m2!

13 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 REDUCED TO...

Ever go past a driveway and think to yourself I wonder whats down there? Well that surely is the case with this ohhhh so private and peaceful home on a whopping...

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 $225,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $200,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

DUAL LIVING - GREAT PRICE

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

This property offers dual living with 2 gate access on 9097m2 (Just over 2 acres)in the beautiful Canina area. The main house features three bedrooms, 2 with...

LOCATION LOCATION

89A Exhibition Rd, Southside 4570

0 0 1 $125,000

The shed is already built (powered) and there is heaps of room to build your home. Large shed with roller door, loads of storage, toilet and vanity. Town water...

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

tree change 2 move 2!

448 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $249,000!

Want to move to somewhere in the country? Somewhere you can just put your feet up and relax? Somewhere to grow your own veggies, have a chook or two and breathe...

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $334,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!