'Terrifying' weather forces Gympie Touch to postpone A-Grade final - latest available results

WEATHER conditions described by one player as "terrifying” forced the postponement of Saturday night's Gympie Touch Association A-Grade Final.

The looming thunderstorm and a fierce lightning display also forced the association to abandon the second half of its B-Grade and C-Grade finals at Gympie's Albert Park.

Association administrator Kym Waugh said on Sunday afternoon the postponed A-Grade game would get underway tonight (Sunday) at 7pm.

The B and C grade were able to be finalised on the Saturday night, under rules which allow the the result to be determined on the half-time score of any game that gets that far.

And that was the way the B and C-Grade events were finalised, Ms Waugh said.

More than 300 players, from 16 teams over eight grades, powered through their finals in front of an estimated 150 spectators.

"We don't realise how the sport has grown until we set out to buy the prizes and realise how many we have to get,” she said.

It was an exciting evening of lightning fast sport, until real lightning forced the shut down, players conceded.

"I don't think too many players were complaining about coming off the field as the storm came in,” she added.

Latest available Saturday night Touch results

A grade mens:

Cottontail Limosines 9 defeated As Smooth As 3.

First try Owen Dugdale.

Player of the Final Mitch King.

B grade mens:

Apex 7 defeated Betta Electrical 3.

First try Kurt McArthur.

Player of the Final Ben Harney.

C grade mens:

Gympie Welcing Works 5 degeated Nescafe 2.

First try Darcy Rogers.

Player of the Final Brycen Mitchell.

D grade mens:

Rheece's Rhinos 12 defeated Just boards 3.

First try Max Carlton.

Player of the final Shaun Wilson.

A grade ladies:

Tomahawks 7 defeated Parklane 5.

First try Yasmin Sauer.

Player of the Final Yasmin Sauer.

B grade ladies:

Connoly Dore Law 3 defeated P&N Electrial 1.

First try scorer Paula Warren.

Player of the final Amy Malone.

Winner of the Gympie Gold Bolt

Mens Chris Humphries

Ladies Myrella Corbet