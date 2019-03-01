Menu
Horror as redback devours brown snake. Picture: Robyn McLennan
Environment

PHOTOS: Redback eats baby brown snake for dinner

by Ally Foster
1st Mar 2019 6:55 PM

A VICTORIAN woman took a series of horrifying pictures on Wednesday that makes it very easy to understand why many tourists are terrified of Australian wildlife.

Robyn McLennan came across a terrifying scene at Gapsted Wines in the state's northeast, after she spotted a redback spider devouring what she believed to be a baby eastern brown snake.

Instead of running away screaming like most people would, Ms McLennan decided to get some close up shots.

Don’t worry Robyn, it’s not like I wanted to sleep tonight anyway. Picture: Robyn McLennan
She uploaded the pictures to Facebook, noting that the spider had "brought the snake entirely off the ground" and suspended it in mid air.

Redback spiders have been known to prey on small lizards and snakes from time to time, but that doesn't make the sight any less frightening.

They catch the larger prey by creating a trap that they get tangled in or crawl underneath and bite them before they can react.

Who wouldn’t want to come to Australia with stuff like this happening? Picture: Robyn McLennan
For bigger catches like this snake, the spider will inject digestive fluid into the animal to soften its insides before sucking it all up.

People were understandably freaked out by the pictures, with many in shock that a spider could actually kill a snake.

"I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't seen it myself," Ms McLennan said, when commenter questioned how the spider could do that.

"Now THAT'S an ambitious red back," another person said.

One joked: "Tourism Australia should use this photo."

