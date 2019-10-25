Terrifying new scam has thieves hiding in plain sight

CONVINCING new scams are plaguing Queenslanders, with reports fraudulent messages are showing up in the same text threads as trusted major brands.

Queensland Police have issued a fresh scam warning after Australia Post reported fake texts being sent under their name.

The message states the service has failed to deliver a package and asks customers to click on the link attached to the text.

Text messages pretending to be from Australia Post have been sent to Queensland customers as more sophisticated techniques are being used by scammers. Source: Queensland Police

The link, however, takes the customer to a fake website which asks for personal details - and sometimes a payment.

"Queensland Police have received a number of reports about this scam and ones like it that use well-known brands, authentic-looking messages and increasingly sophisticated phishing techniques," a police spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, it has become very easy for cybercriminals to steal your personal details and carry out illegal activities in your name."

Some cybercriminals have used these details to apply for credit using the stolen details, with those affected being completely unaware of the scam until debt collectors come knocking.

"The best way to protect yourself is through vigilance," the spokesperson said.

"Never click on links or attachments in unexpected texts or emails. Do your own research and ring the agency if you are unsure."

If you are concerned that you have had your ID compromised contact IDCare on 1300 432 273 who can provide you with the best advice on how to respond to identity theft.

Learn more about scams at www.scamwatch.gov.au.