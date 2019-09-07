Menu
Landsborough local Danieka Wright said the fire in Landsborough was close to here home.
Landsborough local Danieka Wright said the fire in Landsborough was close to here home.
Terrifying near-miss for sleeping family, children

Matty Holdsworth
7th Sep 2019 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:51 AM
A SHOCKED Landsborough mother has described the moment she was awoken by neighbours, alerting her of a "massive wall of fire" metres from her home.

Tiverton Place resident Danieka Wright was sleeping about 5am this morning when a "bang" on the door jolted her awake.

The mother-of-four said her house backs onto the train line where the fire was tearing through.

As much as 13 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and eight Rural Fire Bridage crews were battling the monster blaze.

"We are all okay. Everything is okay but it was so scary," Ms Wright said.

"I'd say the fire was at least 400m long. Just a massive wall of fire.

"I have four kids who I had to wake up and tell them. It's not good."

Fire crews at work in Landsborough. A spot fire is located and contained until fire crews arrive.Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Authorities have managed to contain the raging fire and are now ensuring the area is safe.

However, it was very much a close call for the family, who only moved in about a year ago.

"Firefighters told me if the wind changed direction we would have been in real trouble," she said.

"It's so close and so windy. We weren't evacuated but it was close.

"They (authorities) said to keep an eye on it.

"Even now there's still a bit of smoke and it's smouldering. Occasionally it still sparks up."

