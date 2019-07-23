‘Terrifying’ intruder bashes stranger in own home

Barry George Waldron was sentenced to two and a half years jail, and released on parole immediately.

AN ARMED man broke into a stranger's home in the middle of the night and violently beat his victim.

The court heard on June 26, 2018 about 1am, Barry George Waldron broke into a Heatley man's home by smashing his way in, before bashing his victim using a bat and threatening he would kill him.

The man who was watching a movie in his home, heard loud banging noises and armed himself with a knife.

Once Waldron had broken in, he whacked his victim in the head with a bat, punching him several times and gouging his eyes.

Waldron continued his attack by also using bicycle frames and shouted at his victim that he would "kill him" and he was "a piece of s**t".

Police then found Waldron stumbling down Nathan St with blood on his hands and arrested him.

The victim was taken to the Townsville Hospital with bruising, swelling, and skin tears.

Prosecutor Holly Trentin told the court, the assault was a "terrifying" invasion of privacy, violating the victim's right to feel safe in his home.

Waldron, 31, was sentenced to two and a half years jail and was immediately released on parole today in Townsville District Court.

Waldron had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of enter dwelling at night while armed at an earlier date.

Defence Barrister Michael Hibble said the man had taken accountability for his actions and had completely turned his life around by securing employment and refraining from using illicit substances which exacerbated his schizophrenia.

Mr Hibble said Waldron had written a letter of apology to his victim, had "become a useful member of society" again and was fully compliant with his medication schedule and check-ups.

The court heard Waldron had spent 100 days in pre-sentence custody between July 2018 to October 2018.

Judge John Coker told Waldron his offending was "extremely serious" and led to significant trauma for his victim who was "attacked and beaten in his own home".

Judge Coker said while he found his letter of apology "sincere" the man's actions were a result of poor choices made to use drugs and not take his prescription medication.