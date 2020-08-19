Terrible rise in Mary Valley crashes has devastating impact

TRIBUTES FLOW: Imbil police have urged the community to not be complacent and to beware the fatal five after a devasting month of seven traffic accidents in the Mary Valley, two of them fatal, and one of them causing the death of Imbil Jorn Gilbert-Hall, pictured above, who was tended to at the scene of the crash by his mum Elle Hall, an Imbil first responder.

TRIBUTES FLOW: Imbil police have urged the community to not be complacent and to beware the fatal five after a devasting month of seven traffic accidents in the Mary Valley, two of them fatal, and one of them causing the death of Imbil Jorn Gilbert-Hall, pictured above, who was tended to at the scene of the crash by his mum Elle Hall, an Imbil first responder.

IT HAS been a devastating month for the people of the Mary Valley, with emergency workers and first responders confronted with seven traffic crashes, two of them fatal, and one involving the death of beloved Imbil son Jorn Gilbert-Hall.

“Over the last month, we have seen a dramatic increase in traffic crashes in the Imbil Police Division with a total of seven crashes – two of which were fatal,” Imbil police said yesterday.

The scene of a fatal crash at Coles Creek on Monday, August 10, 2020.

“The cause of most crashes can be linked back to the Fatal Five – drink/drug driving, speeding, seat belt use, distraction/inattention and fatigue.

“The consequences of these incidents can have a devastating effect not only on the persons involved but also on family members, friends, the community and the first response officers who attend these incidents.

“With Queensland Road Safety

Week and the September school holidays approaching, I strongly urge you to think about the Fatal Five every time you drive and never be complacent about road safety. There are very real and irreversible consequences involved.”

Imbil police charged a 25-year-old Gympie man with driving under the influence of liquor on August 9. They allege he produced a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.168 per cent.

He will face the charge in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A 67-year-old Imbil man has been charged with use of a weapon whilst under the influence of liquor or drug. He will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on August 31.

A 30-year-old Amamoor man was charged with wilful damage and use a carriage service to make a threat or cause serious harm. He will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on August 31.