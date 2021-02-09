Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

"That was a f****** good answer bro!" - Kyrgios slams Djokovic again
Sport

'Terrible' moment Open ball kid collapses

by Tyson Otto
9th Feb 2021 1:04 PM

An Australian Open ball kid has collapsed on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2.

Less than one hour into the action on a hot day at Melbourne Park, a ball boy fell to the ground from out of the blue at the back of Court 16 during the match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

Players and on-court staff rushed to attend to the boy.

Tennis reporter Jose Morgado reported both players also came to see the child and were there alongside the kid as he was helped from the court to receive medical attention.

australian open editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman accused of touching 5yo during sleepover fronts court

        Premium Content Woman accused of touching 5yo during sleepover fronts court

        News The 29-year-old will be cross examined in the Gympie District Court

        END OF AN ERA: Southside Markets cancelled

        Premium Content END OF AN ERA: Southside Markets cancelled

        News For decades the Southside Markets has been part of the Gympie’s social fabric and a...

        District Court sittings continue in Gympie today

        Premium Content District Court sittings continue in Gympie today

        News Trial expected to start today as Gympie District Court sittings continue:

        'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

        Premium Content 'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

        News A motorbike crash has stolen a “caring” dad away from his baby girl after he died...