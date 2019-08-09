Menu
Crime

Terminally ill Ivan Milat transferred to hospital

by Mark Morri
9th Aug 2019 4:51 PM
Serial killer Ivan Milat has been transferred from Long Bay jail and admitted to Prince of Wales hospital this afternoon.

The 74-year-old terminally ill killer is believed to be suffering from a high temperature and was moved to the secure wing of nearby Prince of Wales just after lunch today.

Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News
Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News

It's believed his condition is not life threatening at the moment despite his prognosis of oesophagus cancer months ago.

The convicted killer of seven backpackers was removed permanently from Supermax Prison in Goulburn after the diagnosis and now is housed at a special hospital wing at Long Bay.

The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger
The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger

