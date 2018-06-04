Tensions high in U14s girls league game at Albert Park

A TENSE game between Gympie Devils and Noosa Pirates under-14 girls at Albert Park on Friday night was forced to a brief standstill, after some players were heard calling each other "bitches” and "c****”.

In protest the Gympie players stopped playing for two minutes.

There is some strong rivalry between the two clubs with a few Gympie girls playing in the Noosa side.

The Devils U14 girls' inaugural year has been a tough one as the team looks for its first win, going down to Noosa 60-10 on Friday.

One of the team member's parents said yesterday she could not be prouder of the girls, who have a never-say-die attitude.

"It is hard to get flogged each week but the girls have continued turning up,” she said. "It is character building but it is their year and as they develop, it will only be upwards from here. They are learning sportsmanship, winning and losing gracefully.”

The Devils have also suffered injuries and have players from Hervey Bay bolstering the numbers but unable to travel the huge distance for training.

"It's been tough with the side not training together but they keep turning up,” she said.

Coach Darren Burns said the "level” of the game on Friday night was not where it should have been.