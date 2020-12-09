Tensions high as protesters descend on Town Hall

Protesters outside Gympie's Town Hall this morning fight against council's plan to pull back on environmental protections that limits subdivisions on the Southside. Pictures: Kristen Camp

POLICE were called to the Town Hall this morning after an alleged incident occurred where dozens of people are protesting against a council plan to repeal Southside land clearing protections.

Two prominent Gympie groups - ANARRA Wildlife Rescue and Gympie Koala Action Group -have openly condemned the plan to pull back on environmental protections limiting subdivisions and building in parts of the Southside which is on today's council meeting agenda.

The council's staff have recommended councillors repeal two Temporary Local Planning Instruments it brought in over the last council term relating to Southside development and biodiversity protection.

A joey joins protesters outside Gympie's Town Hall this morning. Pictures: Kristen Camp

"The demise of our wildlife brought to you by Gympie Council," was one message of many at Town Hall this morning where a growing crowd gathered.

A giant koala mascot made up part of the protest alongside two small native animals being nursed by protesters.

Southside and the beginning of Eel Creek Road, a designated growth corridor but also an area teeming with bushland and wildlife.

"If these TLPIs are repealed, there will be no protection for wildlife and wildlife habitat on private land in the Gympie region other than the small parcels of land covered by state government vegetation management legislation, and the floodgates will be open for the removal of large tracts of vegetation," ANARRA group posted yesterday.

"Our wildlife is already suffering from the impacts of loss of habitat and fragmentation of wildlife corridors, and the threats to wildlife this creates."