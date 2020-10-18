Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wallabies crumble as All Blacks secure comfortable Bledisloe victory
Wallabies crumble as All Blacks secure comfortable Bledisloe victory
Rugby Union

Wallabies crumble as nightmare run continues

by Nic Savage
18th Oct 2020 2:53 PM

Eden Park remains an impenetrable fortress for New Zealand, with the All Blacks securing another victory in Auckland.

After a promising start to Sunday afternoon's Bledisloe contest, the Wallabies crumbled in the second half to lose 27-7 in front of 46,049 spectators.

A trio of tries immediately after the interval ensured New Zealand's unbeaten record at Eden Park would extend past 26 years.

The Wallabies will now need to win both Rugby Championships matches against New Zealand on home soil to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003.

More to come…

Watch every match of the 2020 Bledisloe Cup Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

The second Bledisloe match will kick-off on Sunday at 2pm AEDT, and can be watched on Fox Sports, Network Ten and Kayo.

Originally published as Tension after menacing Bledisloe biff

More Stories

all blacks beldisloe cup editors picks rugby union sport wallabies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Our Arlene vows to return from bloody Cyborg loss

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Our Arlene vows to return from bloody Cyborg loss

        News “Proud to be an Australian. Thankyou for all of your support back home. I’m down, but not out. You’ll see me back very soon.”

        UPDATE: What caused paraglider to fall 10m on Cooloola Coast

        Premium Content UPDATE: What caused paraglider to fall 10m on Cooloola Coast

        News The man was flown to hospital with spinal injuries after the incident yesterday...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        War of words erupts as Labor candidate hits back at Chamber

        Premium Content War of words erupts as Labor candidate hits back at Chamber

        News Gympie Labor candidate Geoff Williams defends absence at Gympie’s election forum...