Tenders open for dredging of the ex-HMAS Tobruk

Tenders close on Friday for dredging to prepare for the Ex HMAS Tobruk.

THE State Government is calling for tenders to undertake dredging work ahead of the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk to create an artificial reef and world-class dive site in waters off Hervey Bay.

National Parks and Great Barrier Reef Minister Dr Steven Miles said the successful contractor will undertake maintenance dredging in the Bundaberg Port Marina to ensure there is sufficient depth to berth the vessel.

"This job will involve the dredging of about 15,000 cubic metres of material and moving it ashore to a nearby disposal facility. The dredging works must be completed by 30 April to accommodate the mooring of the ex-HMAS Tobruk, which is scheduled to berth at this site in early May. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their interest via the Queensland Government website QTenders”.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said it was a great opportunity for Wide Bay businesses.

Visit http://bit.ly/2mgucq4.

Tenders close 5pm tomorrow.