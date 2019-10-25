Tenders coming for $1 billion Gympie region highway project

The end of Section C and starting point of Section D (Gympie Bypass) of the Bruce Highway.

TENDERS will be called soon for major works on the eagerly awaited final section of the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra upgrade.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Cooroy to Curra - Section D (C2CD) project will improve safety, flood immunity and capacity on the Bruce Highway.

“The C2CD project will deliver 26 kilometres (30km in total including interchanges and tie-ins to existing roads) of four-lane divided highway on a new alignment between Woondum and Curra,” Mr McCormack said.

“The new highway will provide additional traffic lanes, higher speed limits and an improved alignment.

“It will avoid about 160 intersections and accesses, including nine traffic signals, improving traffic flow and safety.

“The project will also remove about 50 per cent of current heavy vehicles from Gympie, making it more appealing for residents and visitors.

“We’ve worked with the Queensland Government to fund this vital piece of infrastructure as part of our $12.6 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project would create local jobs and longer-term social and economic opportunities.

“C2CD project will be delivered in two major contracts and support an average of 580 direct jobs over the life of the project,” Mr Bailey said.

“The detailed design is complete and federal environmental conditions have the final tick of approval.

“Now the project has received formal sign-offs, I can announce tenders will be released to pre-qualified contractors on 5 November.

“My department is also preparing to release the final design at public displays in December.

“Dates and times for these displays will be released soon.

“In the meantime, work is underway to shift services out of the highway corridor, including power and phone lines.

“This means workers will be able to hit the ground running, once the contracts are awarded.

“We expect major works to start by mid-2020.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said when complete, Section D would be the final link in the 62km upgrade between Cooroy and Curra, connecting to the northern end of Section C at Woondum.

“By separating long distance motorists from local traffic movements, separating opposition directions of traffic and almost doubling the existing highway capacity between Woondum and Curra, this project is making travel along the Bruce Highway easier and safer,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This is a long awaited and much anticipated project that will save lives, ease congestion through Gympie, boost the economy throughout Wide Bay, and improve access to Cooloola Coast communities.”

The $1 billion C2CD project is jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing up to $800 million and the Queensland Government contributing $200 million.

For more information, visit the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development web page at https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/projects/ProjectDetails.aspx?Project_id=097108-17QLD-NP.