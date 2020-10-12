Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Expressions of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside Brooms Head beach. Pic: Elizabeth McGinnes
Expressions of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside Brooms Head beach. Pic: Elizabeth McGinnes
Business

Tender out for popular beachside kiosk

Jenna Thompson
12th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside the beach.

Late last week, Clarence Valley Council put the Brooms Head Snack Shack up for tender with the intention of finding any interested parties “with the capability, vision and experience for operation of the cafe/kiosk (currently trading as the Snack Shack) on the Brooms Head Reserve.”

Anyone interested in becoming the new lease holder of the kiosk have until November 4, 2020 to submit their paperwork.

For more information, visit the Clarence Valley Council eTendering Portal.

brooms head brooms head beach clarence business coastal views
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Man accused of murdering Gympie father in street

        Premium Content IN COURT: Man accused of murdering Gympie father in street

        News Tylor “TJ” Bell died a week after he was allegedly brutally stabbed in the street at a Gympie intersection on Father’s Day last year.

        Last minute nominee makes it eight running for Gympie seat

        Premium Content Last minute nominee makes it eight running for Gympie seat

        News It’s now the largest pool of nominees vying for Gympie’s state seat since seven...

        LAST 7 DAYS: What, where, when crimes happened in Gympie region

        Premium Content LAST 7 DAYS: What, where, when crimes happened in Gympie...

        News Assaults, theft, robbery all occur within crime clusters and surprising crime times...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites