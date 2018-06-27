TEN YEARS ON: Woman reflects on terrifying Tabletop fall

Rescue personnel help stabilise Mrs Downey after her fall in 2010. Photo Nev Madsen

VICTORIA Downey has often thought about returning to Tabletop, but something has always stopped her.

Ten years on from a fall on the mountain that threatened her life, Mrs Downey said she is grateful for all of the things she's had a chance to experience.

But as the anniversary nears, she often casts her mind back to February 6 2010, the fateful day of the accident.

It was a weekend, and Mrs Downey had woken up early to climb Tabletop with her partner Tom and three friends.

Ms Downey’s air rescue from Table Top Mountain commences. Photo Nev Madsen

After reaching the top, they stopped for a picnic before starting their descent just after noon. Walking down the narrow path from the top, it had started to rain.

"I took a step. It was the weirdest feeling, it was a little bit slippery. All of a sudden my balance was gone and I started sliding down the slope to the right, feet first," Mrs Downey said.

"I tried to grab at bushes but I picked up momentum. Then I went over the edge of a cliff into free fall."

As Mrs Downey fell she hit a rock lip, breaking her ankle. She tried to grab onto the ledge, but was moving too fast to stop, and continued to fall headfirst.

"I remember thinking, I'm going to end up dead or in a wheelchair, because I was smashing my head and neck," she said.

Just when she felt all hope was lost, she fell into a tree, becoming wedged between its trunk and the mountain. It was there she was found by her partner and other rescuers.

Perched precariously on the slope, it took a team of emergency service personnel five hours to winch her off the mountain by helicopter.

She was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with multiple broken bones including her hip and parts of her vertebrae.

MOVING FORWARD: Ten years from the incident, Victoria Downey enjoys family time with her husband Tom Slack and children (from left) Mim, Billy and Ella Slack. Photo: Nicole Litjens

Mrs Downey had been working as nurse in Toowoomba at the time of the accident. She has since moved to Geelong, married her partner Tom and started a family.

"My recovery, in ways, is still ongoing. Falling that way was a life changing experience, it takes you to a place where you believe you are going to die," she said.

"My recovery was so long and painful and I never had the chance to say thank you to the people who rescued me that day. I really am forever grateful.

"I've come to a point now where I appreciate it and the fact I survived.

"I am achieving some of the things I thought I wouldn't when I fell. Ten years later and I'm happy with my life."