Ten twins set to break Gympie school record

Lucy and Alex Vanderhoek, Brookyn and Joshua Rushton, (front) Hunter and Montana Morgan, (middle) Tiarna and Leila Kunst and (back) Meg and Gracie Stevenson.

ASTRONOMICAL odds. That is the only way to describe how five sets of twins came to be in the same graduating Year 6 cohort at St Patrick’s Primary School this year.

Only 52 students make up Year 6 and with 10 of those being fraternal twins, that means almost 20 per cent of students are graduating Year 6 with a sibling.

It also started out that way in 2013, when four of the current five twins started Prep together.

Year 6 teacher Sarah Skuse said one of the original sets of twins moved schools part way through their Prep year, but they were almost immediately replaced by another set of twins - Hunter and Montana Morgan.

Lucy and Alex Vanderhoek, Brooklyn and Joshua Rushton, Tiarna and Leila Kunst, Meg and Gracie Stevenson when they started prep at St Pats in 2013. Photo Renee Pilcher

Leila and Tiarna Kunst, Meg and Gracie Stevenson, Joshua and Brooklyn Rushton, Hunter and Montana Morgan and Alex and Lucy Vanderhoek will all graduate this year and all indications are that they will be starting high school together in 2020 at St Patrick’s College.

While twins can have a reputation for being double the trouble, that’s not been the case for Mrs Skuse.

“You don’t really notice all that much,” she said. “They are all unique and they all have their own separate identities.”

“We just have double the birthday celebrations so double the cake.”

A quick search of the Guiness Book of Records shows St Pat’s still has a way to go to claim the record.