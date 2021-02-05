Temps and surf set to soar on weekend

A scorcher is on the cards on Sunday, while today swimmers and boaties are warned of a large swell.

Rough surf and high temps are making up the forecast for the next few days, according to the Bureau Of Meteorology.

On the Cooloola Coast, a hazardous surf warning has been issued for an easterly swell reaching Fraser Island and southern coast beaches from today.

Experts issued the warning for 8am yesterday until midnight tonight (Friday February 5, 2021).

The warning suggests surf and swell conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities like rock fishing, boating, swimming, and surfing.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Laura Boekel said the large swells could persist into the weekend.

“We have a hazardous surf warning that has been issued for a 2.5 to 3 metre easterly swell, reaching Fraser Island and the southern coast beaches from tomorrow,” Ms Boekel said.

“Large swells could persist into the weekend, depending on the future of ex-tropical cyclone Lucas, which is in the South Pacific”.

A 2.5 to 3 metre easterly swell, reaching Fraser Island and the southern coast beaches is expected from tomorrow.

While in town the mercury rising may be the main concern, when the temperature will soar to 35C on Sunday in Gympie.

Since the start of December it will only be the second time the temperature has reached that this summer.

The first week of December last year had us sweltering through four days of above 35C weather, topping on the 6th with 38.5C.

The average top temperature for Gympie in summer is 32C.

Temperatures have been relatively mild for summer, BOM meteorologist Livio Regano said, with cloud keep extreme heat at bay.

However, conditions have been more humid and Sunday’s scorcher could end in a storm Mr Regano said, even though most of the rain is on the way out.

“It has been very mild and very humid with quite warm nights,” he said.

“Now that we are into February, for Queensland, it gets less and less likely you get extreme heat days.”

