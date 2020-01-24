Temporary township to swell Southside population by 1800

A small town will be set up at the Gympie Showgrounds in September, a week or two before the event, and the CMCA’s 1800 members will patronise local businesses such as bakeries, laundromats, shops and restaurants.PHOTOS by Albert Schimmel

AUSTRALIA’S largest RV club will create a new small town on the Southside for several weeks later this year when it descends on the Gympie Showgrounds for its 35th National Rally.

The event will bring almost 2000 people to Gympie, with 1000 recreational vehicles from all over Australia and 1800 members to the eight-day rally, during which time they are expected to explore the wider region and spend valuable tourism dollars.

Rally manager Richard Mainey said this week the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia gathering would take place from September 27 to October 4.

The club expects the rally to inject about $3 million into the local economy, with repeat visits from members.

The rally week will be full of activity, seminars, craft, entertainment, trade stalls, music and games. Tours of the local area will be a big drawcard for members, Mr Mainey said.

The rally will open its gates to the public on Saturday, October 3, for a gold coin entry fee which will be donated to charity.

Gympie region traders will be invited to hold a market day stall.

Business interested in being involved can email Mr Mainey on gympierallymanager@cmca.net.au.

Indoor and outdoor trade sites are available and a range of flexible options for the number of days attending. Products relating to RVs, including solar, batteries and heating, travel, computer technology, healthy lifestyle, communication on the road, cooking or hobbies are all of interest to CMCA members, Mr Mainey said.

“This is a very exciting time for Gympie and the surrounding regions, and it would not be possible without the wonderful cooperation of council and the local community,” he said.

He said a small town would be set up at the Showgrounds a week or two before the event and that the CMCA would patronise local businesses such as bakeries, laundromats, shops and restaurants.

CMCA CEO Richard Barwick said the rallies brought up to $3 million into the towns they were held in and “Gympie looks like being no different as it is a very popular destination for CMCA members”.