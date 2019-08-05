Temperatures plummet as winter returns to Gympie

COLD FRONT: A misty start to Monday over Gympie heralded the return of real winter temperatures for the region.

COLD FRONT: A misty start to Monday over Gympie heralded the return of real winter temperatures for the region. Frances Klein

AFTER a warmer than usual July, below-average temperatures have snuck their way into the region this morning.

If you were out of bed at 5.30am you would have noticed the 4.8C temperature in Gympie - that according to the Bureau of Meteorology - actually "felt like” 3.5C.

BoM forecaster Lachlan Stoney said today's temperature was two degrees below the average August minimum for Gympie, but the day would pan out bang on average with a top of 23C.

It follows after parts of the region recorded their warmest July in decades.

FULL STORY HERE: Rainbow Beach had its hottest July in 56 years

COLD SNAP: After an unusually warm July, winter is back on the cards it seems with minimum temperatures of about 5C returning to the region this week. Weatherzone

Dry air and light overnight winds were the driving force behind the drop that has been creeping in since late last week.

Weekend minimums reached 6C after a 7C start on Friday and 10C on Thursday.

"It's mainly just the mornings - the day time temperatures are pretty similar to the average for this time of year,” Mr Stoney said.

Tomorrow is likely to be off to a slightly warmer start - but only by one degree, while minimums of 8-10C are expected for the following three days.