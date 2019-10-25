Temperatures perfect to land mackerel in the Gympie region

Gotcha - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World (right) and friends Sonnie and Sara with a few nice snapper from in close off Noosa.

Gotcha - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World (right) and friends Sonnie and Sara with a few nice snapper from in close off Noosa.

Big seas, strong winds and plenty of rain has certainly made fishing a little less pleasurable over last weekend.

People who braved the elements and fished the small windows of opportunity were rewarded with some nice catches.

Gotcha - Joel Hautala won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the thumper 25kg cobia he caught at North Reef.

Water temperature rising means a great season for mackerel. Spotted and school mackerel have been fairly plentiful in the bay with the clearer waters producing the better fish.

Floating pillies and throwing small slugs like the Halco Twisty in the 15 to 40 grams are nailing the fish.

Gotcha - Craig McCarthy (left) and Neil Coxson caught and released this jewfish and flathead in the upper Noosa River.

Another technique that has been producing spotties is the micro jigs in 20 to 40 gram size, jigs such as the Shimano Colt Sniper produce a perfect flutter action.

Spanish mackerel are still liking those deeper lures such as the Rapala Xrap 20 and 30 foot models.

Gotcha - Gold band snapper and venus tusk fish from a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point.

Another great option is the Davo’s Spanish Special, these lures are like a spinner bait on steroids. They can be loaded with a large pilchard, slimy or garfish and can be trolled at very low speeds, the flashers and skirts are great at attracting those bigger fish.

Offshore

For anglers fishing out of Noosa, North Reef has been good for some monster cobia along with snapper, pearl perch, venus tusk fish and the odd jew.

Gotcha - Charlie and Jimmy Hele boated these quality pearl perch while on a Wild Thing 2 charter to North Reef.

The closer in reefs like Sunshine and Jew Shoals are seeing snapper, grass sweetlip, cod and tusk fish with pilchards and squid been the popular baits.

Tuna are also coming on the boil so make sure you have a good variety of slugs at hand.

Do not forget the spanner crab traps on your next outing, set these traps around that 35m depth.

There is a closed season that starts on November 1 and finishes on December 15.

Rivers and creeks

Tin Can Bay is seeing good quality mud crabs with the rains over the last couple of weeks. Ensure all pots are marked correctly and floats are the correct size as the fisheries are taking a shine to this lately.

Whiting have been biting on worms, yabbies and soldier crabs around the shallow banks at the mouths of Alligator and Kauri Creeks on the run in tide.

For flathead try drifting small pillies along the edges of the deeper channels of Snapper Creek, best time has been in the slower current an hour and a half before the low tide change.

Inskip and Carlo Point have been firing with good catches of trevally on surface lures like the Bassday Sugapens.

Mangrove jack have been taken on suspending lures around the moored boats in Tin Can, with right on dark producing the best fish.

Live bait works best for jacks further up the creek.

Beaches

There has been nice size whiting in those shallow water gutters on worms and pipis.

The trusty dart have been mainly appearing in the higher water gutters late in the afternoon, with the better bait being pipis and pilchard pieces.

Use bait keeper hooks with the dart as this helps the bait stay on the hook longer ensuring a larger catch. Rocky headlands such as Double Island and Noosa National Park should be good for some pan sized sweetlip or squire.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishingnoosa.com.au

Drop into Davo’s Tackle World and Davo’s Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo’s Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.