Temperature records smashed as potential cyclone looms

Temperature records across the state's south east were smashed on Tuesday ahead of cooling conditions in the coming days.

AFTER a day of broken record temperatures in the state's southeast, temperatures will begin to ease and will drop back to around the March average by the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology said six of eight maximum temperature records broken across Queensland had been in the southeast, with Amberley the highest hitting 41.3C, which was 1.5 degrees above the previous March peak set in 2007.

Forecaster Nicholas Shera said the Sunshine Coast reached 33.8C but would fall back to a March average 28C by Saturday as cooler southeasterly winds push into the region.

Further west Barcaldine with 42.5C recorded the state's highest temperature record on Tuesday.

Emerald wasn't far behind on 40.3C while in the southeast Archerfield, Kingaroy, Gatton, Gayndah and Beaudesert all broke previous marks.

As temperatures ease the weather focus has shifted to the state's north where a potential cyclone may develop of Cape York over the coming days.

Mr Shera said the monsoonal trough over north Australia may strengthen into the weekend with the potential for a tropical trough to form over the North Coral Sea.

He said there remained a lot of uncertainty over whether and how the system may develop. Modelling rates the chance of a cyclone forming as very low (less than five percent) through to Friday when the rating was expect to lift to low (5-20 per cent) and then to medium (20-50 per cent) on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Surfers should not begin anticipating a return to Oma-style wave conditions again just yet.

Mr Shera said current modelling did not show much in the way of swell developing at any stage during the next week.

Today's temperature was expected to peak at 33C at Sunshine Coast Airport with just the slight chance of a shower and winds from the north west at 15-20km/h shifting south east at 20-30km/h.

Thursday should have a 31C maximum with a 60 per cent chance of some rain and the chance of a thunder storm in the afternoon or evening.

Winds would be light early before developing from the east, north-east at 15-20km/h before dropping out late.

Friday would also peak at 31C on a partly-cloudy day with a 70 per cent chance of rain and again the chance of a thunder storm in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures would then drop to 28C through to at least next Tuesday.

Through the weekend and into next week it was expected winds would remain light with partly-cloudy days carrying a 70 per cent chance of some showers and the possibility of totals to 10mm.

Totals would be higher under thunder storms which may develop on any or all of the next six days.