Telstra responds to Gympie internet criticism

RESPONSE TO CRITICISM: Telstra have responded to customers criticism of their services in the Gympie area.

TELSTRA Area General Manager May Boisen has responded to criticism of slow internet in the region, and addressed Roadcraft Driver Education chief executive officer Sharlene Makin's criticism of poor service.

"We attended the customer's premises this week to assess their service and an issue with their own equipment was identified,” Ms Boisen said. "Like any network, speeds on the NBN vary due to quite a large number of factors.

"Some of these factors are managed by retail service providers like Telstra. Others are designed and controlled by NBN Co.”

Ms Boisen said the location of customers' wi-fi modem and internet use also plays a part.

"We actively monitor and manage our capacity on the NBN network to ensure we have the right level of bandwidth to support customer speeds,” she said.

"We can confirm Gympie has the right level of capacity to support customer speeds. We can also confirm there was no disruption to the Telstra NBN network on Wednesday in Gympie.

Ms Boisen addressed Roadcraft's Sharlene Makin criticism of Telstra for not delivering on the speed her organisation pays for.

"We reviewed the speeds our customers are receiving on the NBN. While the majority are receiving the speeds they signed up for, a small number are not and we're in the process of contacting those customers to move them to a tier their NBN service supports,” Ms Boisen said.

Ms Boisen said customers who have paid for a speed boost they haven't benefited from, will be reimbursed.

"Given the range of factors that can influence speed performance - including the underlying NBN network technology and the condition of in-premise wiring - it is not always possible to accurately confirm speeds until after a customer is connected.”

"That's why we are now reviewing our customers' speeds once they're connected and proactively contacting them if we believe that they are not receiving the speeds they signed up for. We announced this initiative in early May.”

"A number of external factors, such as third party hardware or the building's wiring, can also disrupt a customer's services in their premises.”If you experience internet problems contact your service provider directly.