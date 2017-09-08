28°
News

TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

David Stuart

Telstra customers are reporting mobile internet outages, with service dropping in and out all morning.

There has been a spike in complaints from about 8am, with a majority of complaints coming from New South Wales.

However, Telstra has service issues with the 3G and 4G networks in Gladstone, and 3G and NBN issues across parts of the Sunshine Coast including Buderim, Mons, Sippy Downs, Mooloolaba, Forest Glen and Mountain Creek. Other sites may also be affected.


Many have taken to social media in a bid to ask the telco what's going on.

A number of customers are claiming it's a DNS (Domain Name System) issue, with some suggesting that Telstra customers could change their DNS to 8.8.8.8 to use Google's free alternative DNS system until the problem is fixed.

While Telstra's social media customer service agents are busily responding to complaints, the telco has not officially addressed the technical issues online.

Topics:  editors picks

News Corp Australia
Big party planned for Widgee 125th

Big party planned for Widgee 125th

Check in with indoor bowls mob, the Widgee Craft Group and all the latest news from Widgee with Lynlie Cross.

Trio bashed drunk gambler, stole his winnings

Four men robbed a Brisbane alcoholic of his gambling winnings.

Gympie jewel thief helped rob, bash drunk Brisbane man

Drunk barman's out-of-mind experience

CRASH: A young barman crashed his car into this Cooloola Cove home.

Bartender faces courtroom consequences for events he cannot remember

Trawlerman's bad risk, truckie's bad moment

A Trawlerman who took a risk and a truckie who took a moment

Bad risk for trawlerman and bad moment for truckie: court

Local Partners