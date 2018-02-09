Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Telstra experts on their way to Tin Can Bay

Telstra experts are on their way to Tin Can Bay.
Telstra experts are on their way to Tin Can Bay. Trevor Veale
by Shelley Strachan

TELSTRA is hitting the road to reach some of their more remote customers, travelling to a number of regional and remote communities across Queensland during February, including Tin Can Bay.

Telstra AGM Metro South East Queensland May Boisen said the team was looking forward to getting out, meeting with communities and sharing the latest in technology and telecommunications.

"Given the remote nature of some of these communities, the ability to connect is incredibly important, with the services Telstra provides allowing for business and people to thrive. The ability to speak with an expert face to face is also important, and these customers often do not have the time to travel hundreds of kilometres to their closest Telstra store,” said Ms Boisen.

"So we are bringing the experts to them, not just to showcase the latest products but to provide an update on our mobile investment in rural and regional Queensland, NBN and showcase new technology that helps our customers connect to who and what they love.”

Customers can expect to learn how external antennas can assist in maximising mobile coverage and how Voice over Wi-Fi and Small Cells can be of benefit. Customers will also have the opportunity to discuss their Telstra services and ensure they are getting the best value and raise any problems they need resolved.

"The opportunity to reach out to these communities in person is invaluable and I am looking forward to meeting with as many customers as possible,” said Ms Boisen.

Where and when to meet the Telstra team

  • Tues 13th February 10am to 4pm - Rutherford St, Monto - Monto Community Hall
  • Wed 14th February 10am to 4pm - 34 Capper St, Gayndah - Gayndah Community Hall
  • Thurs 15th February 10am to 4pm - 45 Gympie Rd, Tin Can Bay - Tin Can Bay RSL Sub Branch
Gympie Times
Gympie winter sport sign-ons this weekend, where and when

Gympie winter sport sign-ons this weekend, where and when

Gympie sporting clubs will be having their sign-ons starting from this weekend.

Man in custody over Gympie arcade break-in charges

Sharyn Alford accesses the damage after her Gympie business became a target.

James Nash arcade shop burglary charges in Gympie court

HIGHWAY HELL: Drivers to expect delays with $2.3m project

DRIVERS BEWARE: Motorists can expect big delays on the Bruce Highway this month as roadworks begin.

The $2.3 million project will take one month to complete

Special honour for top Gympie fundraisers

Woolworths Gympie Team members Thalia Stringer and Tia Schiffke were congratulated on their outstanding fundraising efforts for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Gympie woolies workers among the top in the state.

Local Partners