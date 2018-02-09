Telstra experts on their way to Tin Can Bay

Telstra experts are on their way to Tin Can Bay.

TELSTRA is hitting the road to reach some of their more remote customers, travelling to a number of regional and remote communities across Queensland during February, including Tin Can Bay.

Telstra AGM Metro South East Queensland May Boisen said the team was looking forward to getting out, meeting with communities and sharing the latest in technology and telecommunications.

"Given the remote nature of some of these communities, the ability to connect is incredibly important, with the services Telstra provides allowing for business and people to thrive. The ability to speak with an expert face to face is also important, and these customers often do not have the time to travel hundreds of kilometres to their closest Telstra store,” said Ms Boisen.

"So we are bringing the experts to them, not just to showcase the latest products but to provide an update on our mobile investment in rural and regional Queensland, NBN and showcase new technology that helps our customers connect to who and what they love.”

Customers can expect to learn how external antennas can assist in maximising mobile coverage and how Voice over Wi-Fi and Small Cells can be of benefit. Customers will also have the opportunity to discuss their Telstra services and ensure they are getting the best value and raise any problems they need resolved.

"The opportunity to reach out to these communities in person is invaluable and I am looking forward to meeting with as many customers as possible,” said Ms Boisen.

Where and when to meet the Telstra team