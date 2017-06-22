23°
TELSTRA DOWN? Why mobile, internet, Foxtel may be out

Owen Jacques
| 22nd Jun 2017 10:41 AM Updated: 12:10 PM
David Stuart

TELSTRA is dealing with a mass outage of its cable and Foxtel networks, prompting a wave of fury from customers.

The telecom giant confirmed parts of its network were suffering "a known issue" relating to its ADSL and cable networks, with some customers being told not to expect it to return today.

 

See some of the online reactions below:
 

 

 

 

An update on Telstra's service status page suggests affected customers "may experience difficulties" using their cable broadband or Foxtel services.

Telstra had estimated it may not be fixed until 6pm on Friday, 32 hours after the issue began at 10.04am today.

However a spokesman told News Corp Australia that the network outage was scheduled, affected mostly Queensland and "progressive service restoration" was now under way.

In short, services should come back soon.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused."

Others appear to have had their 3G Mobile networks interrupted, with Telstra giving no advice on when it will be repaired. A spokesman from Telstra said the 3G issue is not thought to be widespread.
 

The update from Telstra's service status site as of 10.40am on Thursday
The update from Telstra's service status site as of 10.40am on Thursday

 

Telstra service status for parts of Queensland at 10.40am on Thursday.
Telstra service status for parts of Queensland at 10.40am on Thursday.

