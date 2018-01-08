Menu
Telstra customers face a month without service

Telstra says compensation will not be offered for the outages. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
THOUSANDS of Telstra customers in Queensland could be without their landlines for more than a month after parts of the state were battered by severe storms.

Back-to-back storms over the past week or so have left thousands of customers without landlines in the Wide Bay, Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts, as well as in the Capricornia district and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

"We anticipate that the majority of services will be restored by 11 February," Telstra has advised affected customers, adding compensation won't be offered because the storms were outside the telco's control.

