Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STALKING CLAIM: Gympie magistrate says jury decision needed.
STALKING CLAIM: Gympie magistrate says jury decision needed. Arthur Gorrie
News

'Tell it to jury': Brisbane man's Gympie case goes to trial

Arthur Gorrie
by
25th Jun 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE man will face trial on a stalking charge, after Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan ruled that it was up to a jury to decide his guilt or innocence.

Mr Callaghan said he was bound to accept witness evidence unless it was "inherently improbable” and beyond that, a jury had to be the authority on the facts of the matter.

Shane Grant Boston, 43, of Kenmore, has pleaded not guilty to unlawful stalking and breaching a court order between June 5 and July 25 last year.

His barrister, Geoff Gunn submitted that a jury, properly instructed could not find Mr Boston guilty of charges involving "inadvertent or coincidental passing one of the other.”

A text message to Mr Boston's daughter did not constitute stalking, he said.

Nor did attendance at his wife's parents' home or driving past her on the street, he said.

He said the complaints were made in the context of a Family Court dispute over property and the complainant, Sharon Ward, had exaggerated.

However, police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Ms Ward's evidence was honest and reliable.

Mr Callaghan committed Mr Boston for District Court trial at a date still to be determined.

gympie court gympie crime gympie trial stalking charge
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

    premium_icon Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

    News Man tells court he could not be guilty of two consecutive offences, because his car could not cover the distance between offences in the time alleged

    • 25th Jun 2019 4:30 PM
    Gympie's best macadamia growers to be honoured

    premium_icon Gympie's best macadamia growers to be honoured

    News Awards of Excellence will be announced

    • 25th Jun 2019 3:51 PM
    Man runs over cyclist, crushes helmet, continues driving

    premium_icon Man runs over cyclist, crushes helmet, continues driving

    Crime A father-of-two has faced court after he hit a cyclist

    • 25th Jun 2019 3:18 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards