Police shut down a party at Teewah beach overnight after receiving noise complaints from fellow campers. Picture: John McCutcheon / File
Crime

Teewah beach party fizzes after unhappy campers call cops

Stuart Cumming
7th Mar 2021 10:29 AM
Police have shut down a Teewah beach party overnight after receiving noise complaints from fellow campers.

Wide Bay police officer Acting Inspector Wade Lee said six crews were called to a campsite at Teewah about 7pm after receiving reports of a noisy party.

He said there were about 15 -20 people at the campsite when police arrived.

"They had tried to set up a bit of a mini rave but no one could get up the beach because none of them had four wheel drives," Act Insp Lee said.

He said the people at the party were "very compliant" with police directions and no arrests were made.

"This is a birthday party which they tried to blow up but it didn't get anywhere."

He said illegal raves were something which police had problems with in the area and officers received information from a number of sources, including park rangers, in dealing with them.

