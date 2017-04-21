Teewah Beach hero is part of a great organisation

A WONDERFUL story on PAGE 12 about a Gold Coast youngster who rescued a drowning man from the surf off Teewah Beach on Easter Monday.

The 12-year-old nipper, Jayke Menefy, was able to save the man who was twice his size despite not having completed the formal surf life saving qualifications.

He has however, been a nipper for four years and knew what to do.

A young Aussie hero if ever there was one. And his mum's quintessentially Aussie instructions: "You're up mate”. You've got to love it.

Surf Life Saving Queensland is an outstanding organisation that provides an essential service on beaches up and down our stunning coastline, including our very own Rainbow Beach.

Over Easter alone, Queensland life guards and lifesavers saved 236 lives - 80% of those were not swimming inside the red and yellow flags.

Fifty two children under the age of 13 were rescued, and another 44 swimmers aged between 14 and 18.

Despite the many pleas for swimmers to stay between the flags, too many still insist on taking their chances, a decision that most certainly would have cost a Brisbane father his life on Monday, if not for the cool head and courage of young Jayke.