Two teenagers were taken to hospital as a precaution following the crash on Yabba Creek Road.
Teens taken to hospital following Mary Valley crash

Shelley Strachan
14th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a car crash near Imbil on Tuesday night which left two teenagers with suspected spinal injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Services said the two teens were taken to Gympie Hospital “stable with spinal precautions” following a single vehicle crash on Yabba Creek Road about 6pm.

Earlier this week, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after his motorbike crashed on the Mary Valley Link Rd and the Old Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 8.30pm.

He was taken in a stable condition with head, shoulder and leg injuries to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Gympie Times

