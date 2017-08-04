Teens' reckless 'tight rope dance' on bridge ledge

A GYMPIE father who watched three Gympie highschoolers dance on the exposed ledge of a rail way bridge as traffic passed metres below, is shocked at the stupidity he witnessed.

The father, who wished to remain anonymous, was driving towards the bridge on Crescent Rd this week, near the Apollonian Vale intersection, when he spotted the senior school students balancing 4.7m above the road at peak hour.

"One jumped right up on the very edge and tight-roped along it doing little dance,” the man told The Gympie Times.

"I was worried for their lives and people driving under them if they fell when right on the top edge.”

He said the sight looked so dangerous he tried to warn the teenagers to get down as he passed underneath.

"I was just hoping he didn't fall...but then they just jumped up and danced again.”

A concerned Gympie driver took a photo of high school students risky bridge behaviour. Contributed

The concerned citizen then copped an earful from the boys, he said, when he stopped his vehicle to warn them off the edge.

"I was quite furious and just trying to get their attention to get them off,” he said.

The driver said his own children, 5 and 8, were in the car asking questions about the boys' behaviour.

Despite a bashing of negative comments on social media when he posted about it on a Gympie community page, he said he wanted to get the message out.

"If something major happens- not only the kid who accidentally slips gets hurt but sop does the helpless person driving under him or her.”

Gympie police sergeant Andrew Holding said students often used the bridge as a shortcut while on foot, but that the practice was a dangerous one.

"Getting on the the bridges that are quite a distance from the ground is foolhardy,” he said.

"They are just asking to be injured.”

He said occasional complaints were made to police about risk-taking behaviour.