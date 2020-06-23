Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen’s ‘really stupid’ act in front of police

by Lea Emery
23rd Jun 2020 6:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has slammed a Gold Coast teen for "stupid behaviour" when police were trying to stop the group from doing burnouts.

Christian James Sanderson pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said officers were called to Alex Fisher Dr, Burleigh Heads, about midnight on December 8 last year after reports of hooning.

When they arrived they saw a white ute performing burnouts and stopped the car.

The court was told one of the passengers tried to remove the number plates and when police arrested him, Sanderson stood in front of the plates, blocking their view.

He refused requests to move and instead started moving his legs back and forth in front of the plates.

Sgt Foort said when police arrested him, Sanderson ran away.

Sanderson, who represented himself in court said: "I was just stupid that night".

The 19-year-old told the court he previously worked as a delivery driver but lost his job when he lost his licence.

Magistrate Kerry Magee fined Sanderson $5000.

"It was really stupid behaviour," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Teen's 'really stupid' act in front of police

More Stories

crime hooning police queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times ‘vital’, the eyes, ears and voice of region

        premium_icon Gympie Times ‘vital’, the eyes, ears and voice of region

        News Former mayor says first contact was to promote Olympia Theatre and later Scottish Drive-in, paper was vital to success of his business

        Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

        premium_icon Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

        News BERNIE Short has been reading The Gympie Times since he moved to the region at...

        Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

        premium_icon Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

        News Paramedics are tackling the tough task of freeing the driver from the wreckage.

        Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

        premium_icon Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

        News Woman ‘cut to the bone’ and beaten in front yard as partner goes on sickening...