Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Crime

Teens drive around with knife, bats, terrorising pedestrians

Felicity Ripper
by
17th Jul 2019 10:13 AM
A COAST teenager who drove around with a "cut-throat" knife and wooden bats, terrorising pedestrians, has faced court.

Police were called by concerned citizens when Max Cullen, 18, drove around Noosa Heads in a silver wagon threatening people on the footpath last month.

Cullen, from Pomona, was accompanied by a man in the passenger seat and a female in the back.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone said when Cullen was intercepted by police he gave them permission to search his vehicle.

"He advised police there was a knife under the driver's floor mat, located a gold coloured knife 7cm in length," Snr Cnst Johnstone said.

"He refused to be interviewed about the knife, however, stated it was a cut-throat knife, described as having a sharp blade on one side..."

Police also found a jacket with a price tag attached, worth $199.99, but Cullen couldn't tell them which shop the jacket was from or provide a proof of purchase.

He refused to answer further questions about the item.

Cullen pleaded guilty at Noosa Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place and the unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

He had no criminal history.

The wooden bats found in the vehicle weren't subject to any charges.

Lawyer Bernard Bradley highlighted Cullen's early plea of guilty and said he would be able to pay a fine because he worked at a supermarket and as a labourer.

Cullen was fined $450 and magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist ordered the property be forfeited.

The conviction wasn't recorded.

noosa magistrates court possessing knife stolen goods threats
The Sunshine Coast Daily

