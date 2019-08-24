Teen's death days before road safety campaign launch

Road Safety Week kicks off on Monday and will focus on the fatal five.

THE tragic death of an Eimeo teen is a grim remainder that road safety is everyone's business, just as police are urging drivers to remember the fatal five.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Dunwoodie died on Thursday night after the ute he was driving crashed on the Mackay-Bucasia Rd, two days before the annual police road safety campaign launch.

"It's a horrible thing and it's a reminder that this so easily can happen," Mackay Whitsunday Tactician Senior Sergeant Damian Wells said.

"The flow-on effect to emergency services, witnesses, his family and friends and the community as a whole will be profound and ongoing for a long time."

The former Mackay Christian College student's death brings the Mackay District road toll to four, eight less than this time last year, when 12 lives had been lost in fatal crashes.

"This is our first fatality since March," Snr Sgt Wells said.

"Police are on the road safety bandwagon every day of the week, every day of the year."

Snr Sgt Wells believed the drop in fatal crashes was a combination of "the work we do as police and all emergency services spreading the word that road safety is everyone's business".

"Police are out there on the road enforcing road safety through active patrolling and through intelligence-based patrolling," Snr Sgt Wells said.

"Combine that with the fact the community awareness is growing."

Snr Sgt Wells said 2019 was the fifth year for Queensland Road Safety Week, which began in the Central region.

"It's a homegrown initiative that's gone statewide," he said.

The road safety push will run from August 26 to 30, during which police will hold 30 community and education initiatives throughout the district.

"There is a theme for every day of the week related to the fatal five," Snr Sgt Wells said.

The fatal five are: seat belts, speeding, fatigue, distraction and drink and drug-driving.

Tuesday is the National Day of Action for Road Safety and Snr Sgt Wells said there would be 24-hour coverage with all police speed detection devices.