Teens charged after allegedly stealing car, evading police

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly driving a stolen car erratically on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

Police allege the 15 year old and a 17 year old boy stole a vehicle in Urraween just after midnight on Wednesday after breaking into a home.

Police received reports from the public about a car being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro about 2pm.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle on the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd but the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and sped off.

The vehicle was located later in Dundowran Beach crashed in a ditch with the two male occupants fleeing on foot.

Police located the boys a short time later on the beach.

The boys, both from Eli Waters, are facing a series of charges, including burglary, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

The 15 year old is facing additional charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, unlicensed driving and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.

Both will spend the night in custody after being refused police bail.

The teens will later appear in Hervey Bay Children's Court.