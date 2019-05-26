Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teens charged after alleged knifepoint robbery

by Elise Williams
26th May 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenage boys have been charged with 14 offences after they allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint in Brisbane's south last week.

Around 6.30pm on May 23, a 29-year-old man was reversing his car out of a carpark in a Sunnybank Hills shopping centre on Beenleigh St when a boy opened the front passenger door and got inside the car, demanding money.

The boy demanded the man to also give him the keys to the car, however when the man refused, the teenager held a knife to the man's throat, police allege.

The 29-year-old noticed a second boy who also demanded money and the keys to the car, before both boys took a sum of money but not the car keys, before heading towards Mains Rd and Beenleigh Rd.

Police yesterday charged the two teenage boys, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Kingston, with a total of 14 charges.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbery in company, attempted robbery, enter premises, unlawful entry of a vehicle, possess tainted property, possess drug utensils and two counts of obstruct police.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, armed robbery, attempted robbery, enter premises, unlawful entry of a vehicle and possess tainted property.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    premium_icon 'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    Crime THIS mother of four died in horrific, suspicious circumstances almost five years ago. But no one has been charged over her death.

    Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    premium_icon Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    News When they don't have solutions they get angry and start name calling

    • 26th May 2019 8:10 AM
    GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    premium_icon GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    News 'It was their best quarter but they finished the game off strong'

    Devils old boys take to the field to remember former player

    premium_icon Devils old boys take to the field to remember former player

    Community The inaugural Noel Haslam memorial shield one to be remembered.