MISTAKE MADE: An 18-year-old spent eight hours in the Dalby watch-house for his drunken behaviour.
Crime

Teenager’s drunken escapades lead to arrest after night out

Meg Gannon
27th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
TURNING 18 and legally being able to drink alcohol is a major milestone for many young Australians, but for Dalby's Roy William Fogg he learnt there are consequences that come with drunken actions.

Last week the Dalby Magistrates Court heard at 2am on the offence date police were called to a Myall Street address where the victim said an unknown man was on their back veranda.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the victim told police their dog had started barking and that was when they noticed Fogg trespassing onto their property.

The victim tried to ask the defendant to leave, however he responded by trying to crawl under the house.

Police arrived to find Fogg drunk, lying on a table on the back deck when he told police he thought he was on Wyley St.

When police asked what address he thought he was supposed to be at, he couldn't respond.

He told police he had been drinking at the Criterion.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham told the court Fogg had turned 18 just six weeks prior to the offence, and had no recollection of the night.

She said Fogg had "far too much alcohol" and had spent eight hours in Dalby watch house.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Fogg she hoped he was "ashamed and embarrassed", but she accepted that it would have been "out of character" for him.

Fogg pleaded guilty to trespassing.

He was placed on a four month $200 good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

