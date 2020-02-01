Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teenager stabbed on Australia Day loses life

by Elise Williams
1st Feb 2020 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

KANE Alexanderson, the 18-year-old stabbed during a Brisbane City hotel room brawl on Australia Day, has died in hospital.

The teenager was one of three men taken to hospital after being stabbed during the Albert St fight on the evening of January 26.

Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook
Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook

According to police, around 9.20pm, eight men gained entry into the hotel complex and entered a room occupied by a man known to them.

At the time, two 17-year-old men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate the incident.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 Gympie sports events not to miss in the next week

        premium_icon 4 Gympie sports events not to miss in the next week

        Community There was plenty of events on to keep Gympie sporting fans happy for the next few days.

        Teenage bowls champions destroy stereotypes

        premium_icon Teenage bowls champions destroy stereotypes

        News Three Gympie junior bowlers have shot above the best to come home with 3 medals.

        REVEALED: How you rate your councillors’ work

        premium_icon REVEALED: How you rate your councillors’ work

        News Online vote for Gympie councillors finally ends after bizarre hacking of original...

        Candidate: no shortage of council ‘horror stories’

        premium_icon Candidate: no shortage of council ‘horror stories’

        News Business man puts hand up for run at Gympie council in March.