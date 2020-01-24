Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after being hit by a car on the New England Highway at Cabarlah.
A person has died after being hit by a car on the New England Highway at Cabarlah.
Breaking

Teenager killed in hit and run on New England Highway

24th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Geham near Toowoomba yesterday evening.

Initial investigations indicate that around 8.40pm, an 18-year-old Geham man was walking along the New England Highway near the intersection with Rueshle Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A short time later, a motorist travelling southbound on the New England Highway discovered the man deceased and contacted emergency services.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks hit and run toowoomba fatal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Valley mum remembered as incomparable, a real character

        premium_icon Valley mum remembered as incomparable, a real character

        News Valley woman will be sadly missed after losing her year long battle with cancer.

        • 24th Jan 2020 6:21 AM
        Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

        premium_icon Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

        News “You can’t buy your way out of this one, sir,” Magistrate tells 30-year-old...

        Local grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Local grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime Granny Sandra May Castle is facing over 60 drug-related charges.

        Gympie man says he grew weed ‘for research purposes’

        premium_icon Gympie man says he grew weed ‘for research purposes’

        News Retiree finds alternative remedy for health issues stemming from a gunshot wound to...