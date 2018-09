BREAKING

A MAN in his late teens has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash off the Bruce Highway at Araluen this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to initial reports of the single vehicle crash at around 3:26pm and found the man suffering from minor cuts and abrasions on scene.

A QAS spokesman said the car had run off the road and come to rest in a ditch.