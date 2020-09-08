Teenager hurt in Gympie city car crash
A TEENAGE girl was taken to Gympie Hospital this afternoon after the car she was in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in the city.
Paramedics were called to the crash about 1.50pm.
The, reportedly in her late teens, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
