Teenager hurt in Gympie city car crash

A girl in her late teens was hurt in a crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

A TEENAGE girl was taken to Gympie Hospital this afternoon after the car she was in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in the city.

Paramedics were called to the crash about 1.50pm.

The, reportedly in her late teens, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

