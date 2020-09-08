Menu
A girl in her late teens was hurt in a crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.
Teenager hurt in Gympie city car crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th Sep 2020 2:50 PM
A TEENAGE girl was taken to Gympie Hospital this afternoon after the car she was in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in the city.

Paramedics were called to the crash about 1.50pm.

The, reportedly in her late teens, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

