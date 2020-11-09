Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
News

Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

Peter Hardwick
7th Nov 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 9th Nov 2020 5:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with two counts of torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a young child.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the 19-year-old Dalby man was charged this week after an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit.

He was initially held in custody before being granted bail on Friday after appearing in Dalby Magistrates Court where police objected to bail.

The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged in relation to the same incidents, Sgt Donaghy said.

The charges are dated between July 1 and July 7 this year at Dalby.

While no specifics of the case were conveyed in open court, the charges allege the child was not properly provided for.

Neither accused has as yet been required to enter pleas to their respective charges.

Both accused were remanded on bail to appear back in Dalby Magistrates Court for mention on November 24.

 

Originally published as Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

More Stories

child neglect court editors picks toowoomba torture
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

        Premium Content Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

        News Tributes are flowing for an “amazing, loving and passionate” man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

        The Gympie ‘missing persons’ cases that are still a mystery

        Premium Content The Gympie ‘missing persons’ cases that are still a mystery

        News In one case the coroner has declared the person dead, but another has been missing...

        NAMED: 13 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

        Premium Content NAMED: 13 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

        News One offender pleaded guilty to driving while almost five times the legal alcohol...

        $14.4m Traveston ‘mega servo’ tipped to open this month

        Premium Content $14.4m Traveston ‘mega servo’ tipped to open this month

        News The Puma Kybong servo is due to close forever in the coming weeks.