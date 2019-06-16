Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been airlifted to Brisbane following a crash.
A teenager has been airlifted to Brisbane following a crash. Tobi Loftus
News

Teenager airlifted after serious motorbike rollover

Tom Gillespie
by
16th Jun 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a single-motorbike crash south-west of Toowoomba yesterday.

The incident was reported about 5pm on a private property at Kooroongarra, just south of Millmerran.

The patient, a woman in her late teens, was treated for head and suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown by the RACQ LifeFlight chopper to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.

motorbike racq lifeflight toowoomba traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UNDER ATTACK: It's Gympie pandemonium as birds attack

    premium_icon UNDER ATTACK: It's Gympie pandemonium as birds attack

    News Resideents wonder where the damage will end

    • 16th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
    Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    premium_icon Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    Crime It has a reputation for dark scenes during era of infamy

    Woman dies after falling from horse: Police

    premium_icon Woman dies after falling from horse: Police

    News She was treated for critical injuries but could not be saved.