ACCUSED: A boy accused of stabbing a man in his 30s has been remanded in custody in Gympie Children's Court today.
Teenage Gympie stabbing accused fronts court

Arthur Gorrie
by
23rd Jan 2019 12:53 PM
A 17-year-old boy accused of attempted murder, has been remanded in custody after being refused bail when he appeared in Gympie Children's Court today.

The boy, who is not identified because of his youth, is accused of stabbing a man yesterday.

The alleged victim, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to Gympie Hospital with a suspected punctured lung, police said

The incident allegedly happened at a unit complex in Cootharaba Rd.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded the boy to appear again in the court on March 14.

