Teenage Gympie stabbing accused fronts court
A 17-year-old boy accused of attempted murder, has been remanded in custody after being refused bail when he appeared in Gympie Children's Court today.
The boy, who is not identified because of his youth, is accused of stabbing a man yesterday.
The alleged victim, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to Gympie Hospital with a suspected punctured lung, police said
The incident allegedly happened at a unit complex in Cootharaba Rd.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded the boy to appear again in the court on March 14.