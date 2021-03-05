Teenage girl flown to hospital after nasty crash near Gympie

A teenager was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Gympie last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on North Deep Creek after the crash reportedly occurred at about 11.36pm.

“A female in her late teens was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with head and pelvic injuries and spinal precautions,” a Queensland Ambulance Service statement said.

“A second patient was transported in a stable condition by road to Gympie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

