A teenager was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Gympie last night.
Teenage girl flown to hospital after nasty crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
5th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
A teenage girl has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a nasty single vehicle crash at North Deep Creek near Gympie last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on North Deep Creek after the crash reportedly occurred at about 11.36pm.

“A female in her late teens was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with head and pelvic injuries and spinal precautions,” a Queensland Ambulance Service statement said.

“A second patient was transported in a stable condition by road to Gympie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Gympie Times

