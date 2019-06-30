Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
Breaking

Teenage boy seriously burnt after 'playing' with petrol

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious burns to his lower legs after "playing around" with petrol overnight.

The 16-year-old was rushed from Mudjimba to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 10.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the teen suffered burns to 20 per cent of his lower legs.

"He was in a serious condition but the pain was under control," the spokesman said.

"It was reported he was playing around in a playground with petrol."

More Stories

ambulance breaking burns editors picks mudjimba sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Family remember Gympie man lost in Vietnam War, 50 years on

    premium_icon Family remember Gympie man lost in Vietnam War, 50 years on

    News 'He was only over there six weeks when he was killed.'

    30 heart warming photos from Gympie's Mother Daughter Ball

    premium_icon 30 heart warming photos from Gympie's Mother Daughter Ball

    News 'There are 1000 milk bottles used it took at least a few months'

    Man tries Gympie Show getaway after shoulder-charging cop

    premium_icon Man tries Gympie Show getaway after shoulder-charging cop

    News He tried jumping from a carpark railing and fell 5m into a paddock.

    Amazing refuge helped elderly couple through tough fight

    premium_icon Amazing refuge helped elderly couple through tough fight

    News Gympie's Shirley and Neville Teale were running out of options