Teenage bowls champions destroy stereotypes

OUR CHAMPIONS: Albert Bowls Club junior competitors Travis Pearce (gold), Hayden Oster (silver) and Cody Bernard (silver) at the Queensland Lawn Bowls Juniors State Championship last week at Toowoomba. Photo: Troy Jegers

BOWLS: Three teenage Gympie junior bowlers have shot above the best to come home with one gold and two silver medals from the Queensland Lawn Bowls Junior State Championships.

Travis Pearce, 13, (gold), Cody Bernard, 14, (silver) and Hayden Oster, 14, (silver) travelled to Toowoomba last weekend to take on more than 100 competitors.

It was an all-Gympie final in the state under-15 singles division as Pearce and Bernard went head to head.

Bernard was leading 12-3 but the Pearce, dubbed the Comeback Kid, secured victory 21-19.

“This was my first gold medal, it took a while to hit me but it has finally sunk in now,” he said.

“It took a lot of nerves off (playing against Bernard) because we play against each other all the time. I did not care if I lost to Cody because we are best friends but of course I went for the gold.

“I needed 21 to win and was down 12-3 and I thought Cody definitely has it but I will just make it a bit more respectable and try to get more points up and then I just kept going and got there. It was a good comeback.”

Once the pressure was off, Pearce was relaxed enough to play his natural style.

“I did not think too much about it and just played to the end,” he said.

“There was a bit of tension but I just thought about training and playing and to do my best and to have fun while I am out there and it will end up great.”

Despite finishing with the silver, Bernard was thrilled for Pearce.

“This was actually my second silver medal, I won one at Pine Rivers last year,” he said.

“I started off pretty strong but I was too focused on getting the shots to win and not just getting the shot, which is what put me off a bit.

“I am happy losing to Travis. Everyone is proud of us regardless.”

There were a few learning curves that he will take away from this tournament.

“I learnt I should stop focusing on the threes and fours and just getting the one shot,” he said.

Oster won silver in the Queensland under-15 pairs with his teammate Christian McLellan, who he was paired with just days before the comp started.

“I was pretty confident that we would do all right,” he said.

“We played well but the team we were versing were always that bit closer.

“I actually did not have a partner and we got put together and we did not even know each other. He was quiet to start but built confidence as the comp progressed.”

Apart from winning his medal, there was a lead-up game that stood out for him.

“In the semi-final, it came down to my last bowl to win the game but I knew what I was doing,” Oster said.

“It made me feel so good coming back. I also learnt that when I do lose to take it as a positive rather than a negative to improve next time.”

The boys will be on the green Sunday at 9.30am at Albert Park Bowls Club playing in the adults’ Fraser Coast Bowls south team who take Fraser Coast Bowls north.