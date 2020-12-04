Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

Aisling Brennan
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court on Wednesday to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

When the man appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, the agreed facts of the case were tendered to the court.

A trial date had originally been set for July next year but was vacated on Wednesday after the guilty pleas were entered.

The man is expected to be sentenced on March 15, and he will remain on bail until that date.

child assault lismore district court murwillumbah crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys unable to use Fraser water due to ‘cultural’ concerns

        Premium Content Fireys unable to use Fraser water due to ‘cultural’ concerns

        News “Biosecurity and cultural” concerns have stopped firefighters from using local freshwater to help stop the Fraser Island blaze

        Fears for bats as Southeast set to swelter

        Premium Content Fears for bats as Southeast set to swelter

        Weather Bat populations under threat as heatwave set to linger

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:06 AM
        Southside landowners to get building, subdivision reprieve

        Premium Content Southside landowners to get building, subdivision reprieve

        News Controversial changes to the Gympie region planning scheme responsible for locking...

        Mayor: We had no say on decision to axe Gympie food hub

        Premium Content Mayor: We had no say on decision to axe Gympie food hub

        News Gympie council is facing a backlash over loss of its regional produce page and the...