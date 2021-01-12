Menu
After failing to enter a Monkland property and abusing the residents, the 19-year-old proceeded to smash the windscreen of a stranger’s car. Pitcure: File
Teen used crowbar to smash stranger’s car window at Monkland

Kristen Camp
12th Jan 2021 11:42 AM
A Gympie woman who used a crowbar to smash in the window of a car at Monkland pleaded guilty to wilful damage this week.

Tamsyn Brooke Lindsay, 19, arrived at the Monkland house at 7pm on November 9, and started abusing the occupants and hitting the front door with a crowbar, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

After failing to gain entry to the property, Lindsay approached a parked Suzuki and smashed its rear right window in with a crowbar.

By the time police arrived she had fled, but they soon caught up with her.

The court heard that Lindsay told police she had nothing to do with the incident and she declined an interview.

She told the court she was being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but it was a “silly move”.

“I’m going on medication to help my mood,” she said.

“I have actually apologised to the owner of this house and we’re all good now.”

When asked by Magistrate Chris Callaghan if she had apologised to the owner of the vehicle, she said, “Honestly I don't even know who the girl is”.

Lindsay was fined $300 and was ordered to pay $255 in compensation to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.

