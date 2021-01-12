Teen used crowbar to smash stranger’s car window at Monkland

After failing to enter a Monkland property and abusing the residents, the 19-year-old proceeded to smash the windscreen of a stranger’s car. Pitcure: File

After failing to enter a Monkland property and abusing the residents, the 19-year-old proceeded to smash the windscreen of a stranger’s car. Pitcure: File

A Gympie woman who used a crowbar to smash in the window of a car at Monkland pleaded guilty to wilful damage this week.

Tamsyn Brooke Lindsay, 19, arrived at the Monkland house at 7pm on November 9, and started abusing the occupants and hitting the front door with a crowbar, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

MORE NEWS: Shed in heart of Gympie burns to ground overnight

After failing to gain entry to the property, Lindsay approached a parked Suzuki and smashed its rear right window in with a crowbar.

By the time police arrived she had fled, but they soon caught up with her.

The court heard that Lindsay told police she had nothing to do with the incident and she declined an interview.

She told the court she was being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but it was a “silly move”.

“I’m going on medication to help my mood,” she said.

“I have actually apologised to the owner of this house and we’re all good now.”

When asked by Magistrate Chris Callaghan if she had apologised to the owner of the vehicle, she said, “Honestly I don't even know who the girl is”.

Lindsay was fined $300 and was ordered to pay $255 in compensation to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.

TOP STORIES TODAY:

Shed in heart of Gympie burns to ground overnight

New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri



Drug driver crashed car in ditch then ate cake with scissors