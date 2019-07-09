Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen trapped under forklift in horror workplace incident

by Nicole Pierre
9th Jul 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A male teenager has been rushed to hospital suffering serious leg and pelvic injuries after being trapped under a forklift on a worksite.

Paramedics were called to a patient entrapped under a forklift at a workplace site on Johnson Street in Caboolture at 1.38pm on Tuesday.

The male teenager who suffered significant leg and pelvic injuries was extricated by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed it is being treated as a workplace incident.

He was rushed by ambulance in a serious condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital with critical care paramedics on-board.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks forklift teenager trapped workplace accident

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    REVEALED: Gympie region's most loved hairdresser 2019

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region's most loved hairdresser 2019

    News We put a call out last week to find the region's best hairdresser

    IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    News A list of people appearing in court today.